 

#BlackGirlMagic Meets #BlackGirlScience in Hidden Figures

Screen
from left: Janelle Monae, Viola Davis, and Octavia Spencer

#BlackGirlMagic Meets #BlackGirlScience in Hidden Figures

Beyond Walking and Talking

Activism

Beyond Walking and Talking

A Vacation is Not Activism

Culture

A Vacation is Not Activism

The Physics of Melanin

Culture

The Physics of Melanin

10 Ways To Resist Donald Trump

Activism

10 Ways To Resist Donald Trump

Off the Hook: A Q&A With "American Hookup" Author Lisa Wade

Books
picture of Lisa Wade, a smiling, blond woman

Off the Hook: A Q&A With "American Hookup" Author Lisa Wade

For many, these past few days signal a first: the first time they have feared for their country, the first time they have doubted the sanctity of their government. But for others, the signs are a little more familiar. 'I’m 75,' my grandmother shrugged, calm and utterly unfazed. 'I’ve seen worse. The thing to remember is this: if you believe in what you have to say, then you must find a way to say it. This isn’t any worse, it’s just your turn.'

Bitch isn't just a magazine, it's a community. Packed with feminist perspectives on things like NBC's complicity in the rise of Trump, every issue is a must-read. Use HECKYES16 to take 20 percent off.

Read Latest Articles »

The Self as Specimen: On "All the Lives I Want" and Feminine Feelings

by Jess Kibler February 3, 2017 at 11:07am

Alana Massey’s debut collection holds a mirror to our celebrity obsessions and our hesitations toward women making art about themselves.

 
Beyoncé kneels before a floral arch in a light-green veil

Black Venus Rising: The Symbolism of Beyoncé's Pregnancy Photos

by Catherine Young February 3, 2017 at 9:33am

Anyone who has seen Lemonade can tell you that Beyoncé is fond of bending symbols to her will.

BitchTapes Super Bowl Sunday

by Katie Presley February 3, 2017 at 8:33am

I'll try not to let my hearty anti-Patriots fervor affect this playlist of music from the regions participating in the Super Bowl this weekend. 