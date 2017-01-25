 

10 Ways To Resist Donald Trump

Activism

Meryl Streep, Listen Up: Disability Shouldn't Be the Only Trump Card You Play

Screen
Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes, left, and Donald Trump

#BlackGirlMagic Meets #BlackGirlScience in Hidden Figures

from left: Janelle Monae, Viola Davis, and Octavia Spencer

Bad Things Milo Yiannopoulos Has Done, In Case His New Publisher Cares (Just Kidding, They Totally Don't Care)

Books

"Moonlight" is an Essential Work of Art for the Current Political Moment

Culture

Loamlands Makes Folk Songs for Punk Hearts

Music
Durham Raleigh North Carolina Triangle Chapen Hill Punk Folk Kym Register Loamlands

"2017 is the year we will have an American President who believes and says that Mexican immigrants are rapists and criminals, and that an American judge with Mexican heritage cannot be impartial. In 2017, it’s not okay to make jokes about the thick accents and thick brains of Spanish-speaking immigrants, but that didn’t stop the writers of the Golden Globes."

No, Donald Trump Won't be Good for the Arts

by s.e. smith January 25, 2017 at 11:27am

The social attitude that creatives must “pay their dues” by suffering feeds into the refusal to pay them actual money for their work, into stereotypes surrounding mental health and creativity.

Beyond Walking and Talking: A post-march postmortem with Portland Women's March organizer Margaret Jacobsen

by Andi Zeisler January 25, 2017 at 9:24am

"We gathered, and that’s great, that's really wonderful. But now what are we gonna do? What do we do next time?"

Pain Woman Takes Your Keys : Sonya Huber's New Essay Collection is a Multifaceted Look at Life with Chronic Pain

by Gila Lyons January 25, 2017 at 9:00am

Huber uses pain as a lens through which she examines disability, gender bias, motherhood, and the very basic condition of living in a body.