 

10 Ways To Resist Donald Trump

Activism

10 Ways To Resist Donald Trump

Meryl Streep, Listen Up: Disability Shouldn't Be the Only Trump Card You Play

Screen
Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes, left, and Donald Trump

Meryl Streep, Listen Up: Disability Shouldn't Be the Only Trump Card You Play

#BlackGirlMagic Meets #BlackGirlScience in Hidden Figures

from left: Janelle Monae, Viola Davis, and Octavia Spencer

#BlackGirlMagic Meets #BlackGirlScience in Hidden Figures

Bad Things Milo Yiannopoulos Has Done, In Case His New Publisher Cares (Just Kidding, They Totally Don't Care)

Books

Bad Things Milo Yiannopoulos Has Done, In Case His New Publisher Cares (Just Kidding, They Totally Don't Care)

"Moonlight" is an Essential Work of Art for the Current Political Moment

Culture

"Moonlight" is an Essential Work of Art for the Current Political Moment

Loamlands Makes Folk Songs for Punk Hearts

Music
Durham Raleigh North Carolina Triangle Chapen Hill Punk Folk Kym Register Loamlands

Loamlands Makes Folk Songs for Punk Hearts

"2017 is the year we will have an American President who believes and says that Mexican immigrants are rapists and criminals, and that an American judge with Mexican heritage cannot be impartial. In 2017, it’s not okay to make jokes about the thick accents and thick brains of Spanish-speaking immigrants, but that didn’t stop the writers of the Golden Globes."

Award-winning Bitch magazine is the perfect gift for the feminist reader in your life who also loves pop culture. Use the code GIVEBITCH to get 20 percent off! 

Read Latest Articles »

Roe at 44 May Be Our Worst Roe Ever

by Robin Marty January 27, 2017 at 9:47am

Having Congress, The White House, the Supreme Court and most of the states in the nation all under one party’s control? That’s more alarming, and signals real danger for abortion rights.

Backtalk: Trump's Toxic First Days & Women's March

by Amy Lam January 27, 2017 at 7:46am

Dahlia and Amy try not to lose their minds talking about the first days of the alternative-facts presidency and the impact of the global Women's Marches. 

On Our Radar—Feminist News Roundup: #ResistanceInPhilly

by Bitch HQ January 27, 2017 at 6:00am

Today we're reading about Samantha Bee, DAPL, and the Oscars.