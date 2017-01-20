 

10 Ways To Resist Donald Trump

Activism

10 Ways To Resist Donald Trump

Meryl Streep, Listen Up: Disability Shouldn't Be the Only Trump Card You Play

Screen
Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes, left, and Donald Trump

Meryl Streep, Listen Up: Disability Shouldn't Be the Only Trump Card You Play

#BlackGirlMagic Meets #BlackGirlScience in Hidden Figures

from left: Janelle Monae, Viola Davis, and Octavia Spencer

#BlackGirlMagic Meets #BlackGirlScience in Hidden Figures

Bad Things Milo Yiannopoulos Has Done, In Case His New Publisher Cares (Just Kidding, They Totally Don't Care)

Books

Bad Things Milo Yiannopoulos Has Done, In Case His New Publisher Cares (Just Kidding, They Totally Don't Care)

"Moonlight" is an Essential Work of Art for the Current Political Moment

Culture

"Moonlight" is an Essential Work of Art for the Current Political Moment

Loamlands Makes Folk Songs for Punk Hearts

Music
Durham Raleigh North Carolina Triangle Chapen Hill Punk Folk Kym Register Loamlands

Loamlands Makes Folk Songs for Punk Hearts

"2017 is the year we will have an American President who believes and says that Mexican immigrants are rapists and criminals, and that an American judge with Mexican heritage cannot be impartial. In 2017, it’s not okay to make jokes about the thick accents and thick brains of Spanish-speaking immigrants, but that didn’t stop the writers of the Golden Globes."

Award-winning Bitch magazine is the perfect gift for the feminist reader in your life who also loves pop culture. Use the code GIVEBITCH to get 20 percent off! 

Read Latest Articles »

"Sanctuary of the Psychic Life": Why poetry matters in the Trump Era

by Britt Ashley January 20, 2017 at 10:38am

Given the D-list lineup Trump’s team managed to pull together, it’s easy to see why many people believed our 45th president would choose to mark his entry into the highest office in the land with the help of some random dude on the internet.
Lin Manuel Miranda Hamilton Planned Parenthood

Musicians <3 Planned Parenthood

by Katie Presley January 20, 2017 at 8:16am

New attacks on women's health have spurred musicians to support Planned Parenthood in some pretty inventive ways.

BitchTapes: Resist & Recuperate

by Katie Presley January 20, 2017 at 8:04am

Whether you're in the mood to curl up in a ball this weekend or take to the streets, we have a mix for you in this week's BitchTapes. 