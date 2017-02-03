For many, these past few days signal a first: the first time they have feared for their country, the first time they have doubted the sanctity of their government. But for others, the signs are a little more familiar. 'I’m 75,' my grandmother shrugged, calm and utterly unfazed. 'I’ve seen worse. The thing to remember is this: if you believe in what you have to say, then you must find a way to say it. This isn’t any worse, it’s just your turn.'
