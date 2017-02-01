 

10 Ways To Resist Donald Trump

Activism

10 Ways To Resist Donald Trump

Meryl Streep, Listen Up: Disability Shouldn't Be the Only Trump Card You Play

Screen
Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes, left, and Donald Trump

Meryl Streep, Listen Up: Disability Shouldn't Be the Only Trump Card You Play

#BlackGirlMagic Meets #BlackGirlScience in Hidden Figures

from left: Janelle Monae, Viola Davis, and Octavia Spencer

#BlackGirlMagic Meets #BlackGirlScience in Hidden Figures

Bad Things Milo Yiannopoulos Has Done, In Case His New Publisher Cares (Just Kidding, They Totally Don't Care)

Books

Bad Things Milo Yiannopoulos Has Done, In Case His New Publisher Cares (Just Kidding, They Totally Don't Care)

"Moonlight" is an Essential Work of Art for the Current Political Moment

Culture

"Moonlight" is an Essential Work of Art for the Current Political Moment

Loamlands Makes Folk Songs for Punk Hearts

Music
Durham Raleigh North Carolina Triangle Chapen Hill Punk Folk Kym Register Loamlands

Loamlands Makes Folk Songs for Punk Hearts

"2017 is the year we will have an American President who believes and says that Mexican immigrants are rapists and criminals, and that an American judge with Mexican heritage cannot be impartial. In 2017, it’s not okay to make jokes about the thick accents and thick brains of Spanish-speaking immigrants, but that didn’t stop the writers of the Golden Globes."

Award-winning Bitch magazine is the perfect gift for the feminist reader in your life who also loves pop culture. Use the code GIVEBITCH to get 20 percent off! 

Read Latest Articles »

Pressure Makes Perfect: Donna Freitas Examines the Friction Between Public Identity and Personal Authenticity with Mixed Results

by Haili Jones Graff February 1, 2017 at 9:31am

Frietas hits all the hot topics of the day—selfies, sexting, bullying, love-hate relationships with smartphones—but seems to be writing for an audience of technology estranged adults.

Intergenerational Resistance: "This isn't any worse, it's just your turn."

by Soraya Membreno February 1, 2017 at 8:13am

“I’m 75,” my grandmother shrugged, calm and utterly unfazed. “I’ve seen worse. The thing to remember is this: if you believe in what you have to say, then you must find a way to say it. This isn’t any worse, it’s just your turn.”

 

On Our Radar—Feminist News Roundup: The Women Are In My Grill, No Matter Where I Go

by Bitch HQ February 1, 2017 at 6:00am

Today we're reading about Black rage, Betsy DeVos, and Title IX.